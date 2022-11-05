ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the final scores from Friday’s and Saturday’s second round action of the IHSA football playoffs involving Rockford area teams.
6A
Harlem 20 Grayslake North 20
5A
Nazareth Academy 38 Boylan 13
Sycamore 43 Mundelein Carmel 0
4A
Rochelle 34 Johnsburg 22
3A
Byron 56 Seneca 21
IC Catholic 42 Stillman Valley 14
Princeton 26 Genoa-Kingston 2
Reed-Custer 24 Du-Pec 6
1A
Fulton 28 Rockford Lutheran 0
Lena-Winslow 76 Oneida ROWVA 7
Dakota 30 Marquette 19
Forreston 44 Chicago Hope 16
8-Man Playoffs
Polo 38 Ridgewood 32
Biggsville West Central 38 Milledgeville 14
Amboy 30 MCP 28
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the final scores from Friday’s and Saturday’s second round action of the IHSA football playoffs involving Rockford area teams.