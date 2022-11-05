ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the final scores from Friday’s and Saturday’s second round action of the IHSA football playoffs involving Rockford area teams.



6A

Harlem 20 Grayslake North 20



5A

Nazareth Academy 38 Boylan 13

Sycamore 43 Mundelein Carmel 0



4A

Rochelle 34 Johnsburg 22



3A

Byron 56 Seneca 21

IC Catholic 42 Stillman Valley 14

Princeton 26 Genoa-Kingston 2

Reed-Custer 24 Du-Pec 6



1A

Fulton 28 Rockford Lutheran 0

Lena-Winslow 76 Oneida ROWVA 7

Dakota 30 Marquette 19

Forreston 44 Chicago Hope 16



8-Man Playoffs

Polo 38 Ridgewood 32

Biggsville West Central 38 Milledgeville 14

Amboy 30 MCP 28