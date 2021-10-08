H.S. Football scores for Friday October 8, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores for the Rockford area from week 7 plus updated conference standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (For highlights each week watch “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday’s live at 11 p.m. and rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.)
NIC-10 SCORES
Harlem 27 Belvidere North 14 (Harlem’s 6th straight win)
Hononegah 51 Belvidere 8 (Indians 7-0)
Boylan 42 Guilford 14
East 28 Freeport 14 (E-Rabs improve playoff chances)
Auburn defeats Jefferson by forfeit
NIC-10 STANDINGS
Hononegah 7-0
Harlem 6-1
Belvidere North 5-2
Boylan 4-3
East 4-3
Freeport 3-4
Auburn 3-4
Guilford 2-5
Belvidere 1-6
Jefferson 0-7
BIG NORTHERN SCORES
Byron 49 Oregon 7
Genoa-Kingston 34 Dixon 19
Rockford Lutheran 58 Rockford Christian 16
North Boone 31 Rock Falls 22
Stillman Valley 14 Winnebago 13
BIG NORTHERN STANDINGS
Byron 7-0
Genoa-Kingston 6-1
Stillman Valley 6-1
Dixon 5-2
Winnebago 3-4
North Boone 3-4
Lutheran 3-4
Oregon 1-6
Rock Falls 1-6
Rockford Christian 0-7
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI SCORES
DuPec 30 Lena-Winslow 24
Fulton 24 Forreston 14
Galena 20 Dakota 0
East Dubuque 50 EPC 15
Stockton at Fieldcrest (Saturday)
NORTH WEST UPSTATE ILLINI STANDINGS
DuPec 6-0
Lena-Winslow 5-1
Forreston 5-2
Fulton 4-2
Galena 3-3
Stockton 2-4
Dakota 2-4
East Dubuque 1-5
EPC 0-7
AREA SCORES
Rochelle 43 Kaneland 21
Sycamore 40 Woodstock North 0
Naperville Central 48 DeKalb 20
Harvard 29 Sandwich 24
Marengo 21 Plano 0
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Milledgeville 49 Aquin 28
Orangeville 70 River Ridge 8
South Beloit 30 Alden-Hebron 0
Polo 50 Peoria Heights 0
Flanagan 58 Hiawatha 24
