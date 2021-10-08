H.S. Football scores for Friday October 8, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores for the Rockford area from week 7 plus updated conference standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (For highlights each week watch “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday’s live at 11 p.m. and rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.)



NIC-10 SCORES

Harlem 27 Belvidere North 14 (Harlem’s 6th straight win)

Hononegah 51 Belvidere 8 (Indians 7-0)

Boylan 42 Guilford 14

East 28 Freeport 14 (E-Rabs improve playoff chances)

Auburn defeats Jefferson by forfeit



NIC-10 STANDINGS

Hononegah 7-0

Harlem 6-1

Belvidere North 5-2

Boylan 4-3

East 4-3

Freeport 3-4

Auburn 3-4

Guilford 2-5

Belvidere 1-6

Jefferson 0-7



BIG NORTHERN SCORES

Byron 49 Oregon 7

Genoa-Kingston 34 Dixon 19

Rockford Lutheran 58 Rockford Christian 16

North Boone 31 Rock Falls 22

Stillman Valley 14 Winnebago 13



BIG NORTHERN STANDINGS

Byron 7-0

Genoa-Kingston 6-1

Stillman Valley 6-1

Dixon 5-2

Winnebago 3-4

North Boone 3-4

Lutheran 3-4

Oregon 1-6

Rock Falls 1-6

Rockford Christian 0-7



NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI SCORES

DuPec 30 Lena-Winslow 24

Fulton 24 Forreston 14

Galena 20 Dakota 0

East Dubuque 50 EPC 15

Stockton at Fieldcrest (Saturday)



NORTH WEST UPSTATE ILLINI STANDINGS

DuPec 6-0

Lena-Winslow 5-1

Forreston 5-2

Fulton 4-2

Galena 3-3

Stockton 2-4

Dakota 2-4

East Dubuque 1-5

EPC 0-7



AREA SCORES

Rochelle 43 Kaneland 21

Sycamore 40 Woodstock North 0

Naperville Central 48 DeKalb 20

Harvard 29 Sandwich 24

Marengo 21 Plano 0



8-MAN FOOTBALL

Milledgeville 49 Aquin 28

Orangeville 70 River Ridge 8

South Beloit 30 Alden-Hebron 0

Polo 50 Peoria Heights 0

Flanagan 58 Hiawatha 24