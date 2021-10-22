H.S. football scores/standings for Friday, October 22

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the results from local from games in the Rockford are Friday night, week 9 of the regular season plus updated conference standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.)



NIC-10

Hononegah 64 Jefferson 0 (Indians finish 9-0)

Belvidere 32 Guilford 29

Harlem 36 Auburn 0 (Huskies’ 8th straight win and fourth shutout)

Belvidere North 31 Freeport 26

Boylan 28 East 14



NIC-10 STANDINGS

Hononegah 9-0

Harlem 8-1

Belvidere North 7-2

Boylan 6-3

East 5-4

Freeport 3-6

Auburn 3-6

Guilford 2-7

Belvidere 2-7

Jefferson 0-9



BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Byron 74 Rockford Christian 0 (Tigers 9-0)

Genoa-Kingston 35 Stillman Valley 0

Dixon 46 Rock Falls 13

North Boone 41 Oregon 14 (Vikings become eligible for the playoffs with their fifth win)

Rockford Lutheran 22 Winnebago 14



BIG NORTHERN STANDINGS

Byron 9-0

Genoa-Kingston 8-1

Stillman Valley 7-2

Dixon 6-3

North Boone 5-4

Lutheran 4-5

Winnebago 3-6

Oregon 2-7

Rock Falls 1-8

Rockford Christian 0-9



NUIC SCORES

Forreston 22 Le-Win 20 (Matthew Beltran TD run on the final play of the game)

DuPec 22 Stockton 0

Fulton 41 Dakota 0

Galena 49 East Dubuque 14



NUIC STANDINGS

DuPec (8-1, 8-0)

Le-win (7-2, 6-2)

Fulton (7-2, 6-2)

Forreston (7-2, 6-2)

Galena (5-4, 4-4)

Stockton (3-6, 2-6)

East Dubuque (3-6, 2-6)

Dakota (2-7, 2-6)

EPC (0-8, 0-8) Wildcatz play Saturday



AREA GAMES

Rochelle 2 Sandwich 0 (Sandwich forfeits, Rochelle 7-2)

Morris 28 Sycamore 21

Waubonsie Valley 28 DeKalb 14

Johnsburg 26 Harvard 7

Richmond-Burton 42 Marengo 24



8-MAN FOOTBALL

Polo 38 Aquin 20 (Marcos 9-0)

Amboy 46 Alden-Hebron 8

Hiawatha 76 River Ridge 62

Milledgeville 58 South Beloit 16

