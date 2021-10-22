H.S. football scores/standings for Friday, October 22

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the results from local from games in the Rockford are Friday night, week 9 of the regular season plus updated conference standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.)
NIC-10
Hononegah 64 Jefferson 0 (Indians finish 9-0)
Belvidere 32 Guilford 29
Harlem 36 Auburn 0 (Huskies’ 8th straight win and fourth shutout)
Belvidere North 31 Freeport 26
Boylan 28 East 14
NIC-10 STANDINGS
Hononegah 9-0
Harlem 8-1
Belvidere North 7-2
Boylan 6-3
East 5-4
Freeport 3-6
Auburn 3-6
Guilford 2-7
Belvidere 2-7
Jefferson 0-9
BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Byron 74 Rockford Christian 0 (Tigers 9-0)
Genoa-Kingston 35 Stillman Valley 0
Dixon 46 Rock Falls 13
North Boone 41 Oregon 14 (Vikings become eligible for the playoffs with their fifth win)
Rockford Lutheran 22 Winnebago 14
BIG NORTHERN STANDINGS
Byron 9-0
Genoa-Kingston 8-1
Stillman Valley 7-2
Dixon 6-3
North Boone 5-4
Lutheran 4-5
Winnebago 3-6
Oregon 2-7
Rock Falls 1-8
Rockford Christian 0-9
NUIC SCORES
Forreston 22 Le-Win 20 (Matthew Beltran TD run on the final play of the game)
DuPec 22 Stockton 0
Fulton 41 Dakota 0
Galena 49 East Dubuque 14
NUIC STANDINGS
DuPec (8-1, 8-0)
Le-win (7-2, 6-2)
Fulton (7-2, 6-2)
Forreston (7-2, 6-2)
Galena (5-4, 4-4)
Stockton (3-6, 2-6)
East Dubuque (3-6, 2-6)
Dakota (2-7, 2-6)
EPC (0-8, 0-8) Wildcatz play Saturday
AREA GAMES
Rochelle 2 Sandwich 0 (Sandwich forfeits, Rochelle 7-2)
Morris 28 Sycamore 21
Waubonsie Valley 28 DeKalb 14
Johnsburg 26 Harvard 7
Richmond-Burton 42 Marengo 24
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Polo 38 Aquin 20 (Marcos 9-0)
Amboy 46 Alden-Hebron 8
Hiawatha 76 River Ridge 62
Milledgeville 58 South Beloit 16
