ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We certainly learned a lot about our local football teams in week one of the season last weekend. We’ll learn a lot more about two contenders for the NIC-10 championship this Friday night. Hononegah and Harlem will go at it in our Game of The Week.



Both teams come into this game with opening night wins under their belts, but with a lot of things to clean up. Special teams mistakes plagued the Indians in their 55-8 romp against Jefferson. Harlem turnovers and a dropped pass helped limit the Huskies to only six offensive points in a 12-6 win against Auburn.



The Huskies believe their offense played much better than that low score indicates.



“There was definitely some positives,” said Harlem center Ayden Goodwin. “It was just little mistakes we made that came together to not have a great outcome, so we’re definitely working on the small things this week.”



Harlem’s defense was dynamite limiting Auburn to six points and coming up with three safeties. It couldn’t have been any better could it?



“Zero (points) would have been better,” said Harlem linebacker Tim Wessels. “Yea, six points for a defense and three defensive scores is impressive, so we like that.”



Hononegah’s defense wasn’t too shabby either against the J-Hawks allowing only one score and that was after handing Jefferson the ball inside the ten on a fumble punt attempt.



“Our defense played extremely well,” said Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman. “I think we only gave up about 73 total yards.



Hononegah’s middle linebacker Miles Schmidt was right in the middle of the great defensive effort. “I think if there’s one thing we learned from that game is that we are deeper than we have been in a very long time. Our first group went in, took care of business. Yeah, that’s all well and good, but when our secondaries came in we were seeing nine hats to the ball, ten hats to the ball every play.”



On offense Hononegah also showed it has a new weapon this season in senior running back Greyson Motter. He ran for two touchdowns. This is his first year out for football since junior high, and Isaiah Houi did his thing scoring three touchdowns.

Houi and Harlem’s Jahmani Muhammad alone should be worth the price of admission for this game. Muhammad went off on Hononegah last season when he had almost 200 yards receiving, and he ran back a kickoff.



“He’s only gotten faster and more football savvy and intelligence, so definitely we got our eye on him,” said Zimmerman.



It’s only week two, but how big is this game for you guys against Hononegah?



“It’s a big game,” said Wessels. “You love big games. They’re exciting. They’re fun to watch. It’s very important.”



NOTE: Watch for highlights of the game Friday night on “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.