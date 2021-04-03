Harlem completes second half comeback edging Belvidere North, 44-42

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Saturday afternoon the undefeated Harlem Huskies traveled to Belvidere North to take on a Blue Thunder team searching for their first win of the season.

Harlem came out lackadaisical through the first quarter, turning the ball over on their first possession leading to a Belvidere North touchdown to take an early lead.

There was no shortage of scoring in this contest, Harlem quarterback James Cooper linked up with wide receiver Dominic McCarren for two long scores in the second quarter to bring the Huskies within 10 points at halftime, trailing 28-18.

Despite the deficit, it felt as if Harlem’s high-powered offense would make this a game as long as their defense could come up with some stops. Well, when it counted most, they did.

Late in the fourth quarter Harlem held a 44-42 lead with just under three minutes to play. Right on cue, their defense stepped up and hung tough not allowing Belvidere North kick a game-winning field goal.

Harlem (3-0) remains unbeaten while Belvidere North (0-3) stays winless with a 44-42 final in favor of the Huskies. Next week Harlem faces another tough opponent in Hononegah. The Indians (2-1) fell to Boylan (3-0) on Saturday, 21-7, and will be hungry to bounce back.