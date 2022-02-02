Harlem football players commit to college programs

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A whole pack of Huskies is ready to forge ahead to the next level. 12 Harlem football players signed letters of intent Wednesday with colleges and universities.



“Every year is special to be honest with you, but this class cemented the culture,” said Harlem head coach Bob Moynihan. “I owe them a lot for just doing that. Obviously you can see by how many are signing and going on to play, they cemented a great culture.”



The Huskies went 9-2 last season, and they picked up a first round playoff win in Class 6A while also finishing in second place in the NIC-10.



Following is a list of the players and the schools they’ll be attending.



DE-Jacob Archambeau-Vermillion CC in Ely, Minnesota (NJAA)

DT-Almarion Bell-Western Illinois University (NCAA D-I FSC)

DE-Shawn Hopper-Vernilion CC in Ely, Minnesota (NJCAA)

C/G-Brennon McCoy-Ellsworth CC in Iowa Falls (NJCAA)

LB-Adrian Palos-Davenport University in Grand Rapids, MI (NCAA D-2)

RB-Sai Viun Partee-Concordia, Univ. in Mequon, Wisconsin (NCAA D-III)

LB-Eric Serrano-Olivet Nazarene Univ. in Bourbonnais, IL (NAIA)

RB-Zaire Sherman-Vermilion CC in Ely, Minnesota (NJCAA)

OL-Nathaniel Smith-Aurora University (NCAA D-III)

DB-Ethan Taylor-Aurora University (NCAA D-III)

RB-Carlos Woodard-Concordia University, WI (NCAA D-III)