Harlem players react to the news that their game with Boylan has been canceled

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The big sigh coming out of Machesney Park Thursday was from the Harlem Huskies football team. As the Huskies were headed to the practice field they learned that their big showdown game against Boylan this Saturday afternoon has been cancelled.

Boylan has gone into quarantine because of postive COVID tests within the team. Boylan’s season is likely over. The Titans had already sat out a game last week against Auburn because Auburn was going through COVID quarantine protocols.

Boylan’s record is 3-0. Harlem’s record is 4-0. The winner Saturday would have won Divison ‘A’ of the NIC-10 and advanced to play a likely conference championship game the following Saturday against the winner of the Freeport-East game this Friday night.

Boylan’s players are no doubt distraught by their game being canceled. Harlem’s players have taken the news hard as well.

“It just sucks,” sad quarterback James Cooper Jr. to our David Greenberg. “It’s the same as last week with Hono, I wanted to beat them. We did that, so coming in with Boylan I wanted to beat them one more time since I haven’t beat them since my freshman year it sucks. It hurts.”

“This is the game we were ready for all year,” said Harlem receiver Dominic McCarren. “I don’t know it’s just hard being…I don’t know it’s just hard. It’s just hard.”

Harlem defensive back Omarion McFadden shared the same sentiments. “People have been doubting us saying yea we might lose (to Boylan) and that, but we’ve been working all season and only the game would tell, but now we can’t play so it’s just, it’s just sad a little bit. It’s just sad.”

Harlem has already rescheduled a game for Saturday afternoon at Clyde Peterson Stadium against Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge. In 2019 Prairie Ridge finished second in the state in Class 6A losing to East St. Louis in the championship game 43-21. Prairie Ridge is 2-2 this season.