Harlem shuts out East in rematch of last year’s conference championship

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies hosted the Rockford East E-Rabs in a rematch of last spring’s NIC-10 conference championship match. As they did in 2020, the Huskies took care of business shutting out East, 20-0.
