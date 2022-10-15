MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s not easy to run the table in the NIC-10 in football. The Belvidere North Blue Thunder found that out Friday night when they suffered their first loss in week eight to the Harlem Huskies 21-17.



The Huskies were coming off a 49-14 loss to Boylan only six days ago. But they were rejuvenated in this game thanks largely to the play of dynamic running back/defensive back DeAndre Young.



Belvidere North is now 7-1, and the Blue Thunder will need a win next Friday at Rockford Guilford to claim a share of the NIC-10 championship or win it outright depending on how Boylan does at Freeport next week. The Titans are also 7-1. For highlights of this game, postgame reaction, and some thoughts from our NIC-10 analyst Tim Bailey, watch the media player above.