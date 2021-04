MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies had their highly anticipated matchup with the Boylan Titans cancelled Thursday after Boylan’s team went into COVID Protocols.

They quickly were able to reschedule a game against Prairie Ridge. In a back and forth battle Harlem ended up winning in thrilling fashion 43-42. Harlem is set to face Rockford East next week for a shot at the outright NIC-10 title.