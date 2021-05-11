Harlem’s Bob Moynihan named Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Year

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies achieved a great deal of success this past football season, capping off a perfect 6-0 season with the program’s first NIC-10 title in over two decades.

The man in charge of all that success, Huskies head coach Bob Moynihan, was recently named the Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Year for his entire team’s accomplishments.

This is not the first time this year representatives from the Bears have made their way to Harlem High School, it’s the third. Senior quarterback James Cooper Jr. earned himself a Player of the Week honor after a stellar six-touchdown performance in Week 2, and Moynihan was named Coach of the Week after the team’s final regular season game of the year, defeating Prairie Ridge in comeback fashion.

Moynihan received a call from the Bears Vice President Pat McCaskey informing him of the decision to honor him as their Coach of the Year.

At the reception, Bears head coach Matt Nagy gave Moynihan a special shoutout in a pre-recorded video, congratulating him on his recognition from the team.

Moynihan said he was surprised and humbled by the award and gave all the credit to his fellow staff and players for buying in to what he had hoped to build.