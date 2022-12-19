Gofundme link



ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRV)–Harlem High School senior defensive lineman Logan Lawson has been picked to play for his country. He’ll suit up for American Football WorldWide’s 19U United States team in Italy next April.

The team will scrimmage a 19U club team and then play a full game in Milan against an Italian National Team. Lawson is one of only 30 players picked for Team USA.

“I’ve only been out of the country one other time,” said Lawson. “This is a whole new experience, and also being able to play against their club team, I think it’s just going to be an amazing opportunity. We start off in Rome, and then we tour a lot of Italy and go from there. We’ll visit I think four or five different places.”

American Football Worldwide was established to introduce the American game of football to other parts of the world, and to provide a unique experience for young men like Lawson.

This past fall Lawson had 75 tackles for Harlem including 30 tackles-for-loss and two sacks. He also intercepted a pass, and he recovered a fumble. He helped Harlem make school history by helping the Huskies reach the third round of the IHSA playoffs for the first time.

Lawson’s trip to Italy is for nine days. There are travel expenses involved that he’ll need to meet. A Gofundme page has been set up for Lawson. If you would like to contribute toward his trip you can do so by clicking on the highlighted link.