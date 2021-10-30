High School football playoff scores for Friday, October 29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football first round playoff scores involving teams from the Rockford area for Friday, October 29 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.



Watch “Overtime” for highlights on-the-air Friday night’s at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Each show is rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.



6A PLAYOFFS

Cary-Grove 41 Rockford East 8

Grayslake Central 27 Belvidere North 22



5A PLAYOFFS

Boylan 41 Chicago Brooks 8

Rochelle 36 Chicago Payton 3



4A PLAYOFFS

Genoa-Kingston 59 Chicago Bogan 0

Joliet Catholic 48 Marengo 0



3A PLAYOFFS

Byron 58 Chicago Catalyst-Maria 0

Princeton 47 North Boone 14



1A PLAYOFFS

Forreston 22 Galena 14



8-MAN PLAYOFFS

South Beloit 20 Flangan-Woodland 8



SATURDAY’S GAMES

Plainfield East at Hononegah 2pm

Crystal Lake South at Harlem 7pm

Sycamore at Evergreen Park 5pm

Chicago Hyde Park at Stillman Valley 1pm

Dixon at Chicago Phillips 4pm

Mendota at DuPec 1pm (at Pecatonica H.S.)

Sterling Newman at Aledo (Mercer County) 1pm

Aurora Christian at Lena-Winslow 2pm

Chicago Raby at Fulton 2pm

Bushnell-Prairie City at Milledgeville 1pm

Amboy at Aquin 1pm

Hiawatha at Orangeville 1pm

Sciota West Prairie at Polo 1:30pm

