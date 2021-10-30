High School football playoff scores for Friday, October 29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football first round playoff scores involving teams from the Rockford area for Friday, October 29 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
6A PLAYOFFS
Cary-Grove 41 Rockford East 8
Grayslake Central 27 Belvidere North 22
5A PLAYOFFS
Boylan 41 Chicago Brooks 8
Rochelle 36 Chicago Payton 3
4A PLAYOFFS
Genoa-Kingston 59 Chicago Bogan 0
Joliet Catholic 48 Marengo 0
3A PLAYOFFS
Byron 58 Chicago Catalyst-Maria 0
Princeton 47 North Boone 14
1A PLAYOFFS
Forreston 22 Galena 14
8-MAN PLAYOFFS
South Beloit 20 Flangan-Woodland 8
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Plainfield East at Hononegah 2pm
Crystal Lake South at Harlem 7pm
Sycamore at Evergreen Park 5pm
Chicago Hyde Park at Stillman Valley 1pm
Dixon at Chicago Phillips 4pm
Mendota at DuPec 1pm (at Pecatonica H.S.)
Sterling Newman at Aledo (Mercer County) 1pm
Aurora Christian at Lena-Winslow 2pm
Chicago Raby at Fulton 2pm
Bushnell-Prairie City at Milledgeville 1pm
Amboy at Aquin 1pm
Hiawatha at Orangeville 1pm
Sciota West Prairie at Polo 1:30pm
