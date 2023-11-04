ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two NIC-10 teams are still alive in the IHSA playoffs. Lena-Winslow and Byron look as strong as ever, and Du-Pec is making a big statement in these playoffs. Here are the scores from Saturday’s action. Watch for highlights tonight on WTVO and Fox 39 and later at www.mystateline.com



7A:

Hononegah 44 Willowbrook Villa Park 0

(Hononegah will host Batavia at 1pm next Saturday in the Q-finals)

6A:

Belvidere North 28 Wauconda 21 (Bertolino’s pick-6 late in the 4th quarter wins it)

(Belvidere North will play Lake Zurich or Kaneland next week)

5A:

Morgan Park 27 Sycamore 21

4A:

IC Catholic 35 Boylan 7

Burbank St. Laurence 31 Dixon 21

3A:

Byron 56 Peotone 7

Du-Pec 50 Stillman Valley 19 (Rivermen reach the Q-finals for the first time)

(Byron will host Du-Pec next week)

1A:

Lena-Winslow 46 Forreston 14

(Panthers will host Kewanee Annawan Wethersfield next Saturday at 2pm)



8-Man Quarterfinals

Amboy 62 Flanagan Cornell 7

Polo 28 Millegeville 6

(Amboy will play at Polo next week)