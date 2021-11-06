High School football playoff scores, Round 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the scores from round two of the IHSA football playoffs involving Rockford area teams from this weekend.
7A
Hononegah 31 Pekin 28
6A
Lake Forest 13 Harlem 8
5A
Oak Park Fenwick 24 Boylan 14
Sycamore 34 Glenbard South 0
Chicago St. Patrick 21 Rochelle 14
4A
Richmond Burton 56 Stillman Valley 6
Genoa-Kingston 27 Wheaton St. Francis 3
3A
Byron 34 Lisle Sr. 14
Elmhurst IC Catholic 35 DuPec 12
2A
Wilmington 55 Sterling Newman 14
1A
Lena-Winslow 38 Forreston 8
Fulton 55 Ottawa Marquette 14
8-Man Playoffs
West Central 56 South Beloit 14
Orangeville 48 Martinsville 20
Polo 62 MIlford-Cissna Park 52
Amboy 28 Milledgeville 18