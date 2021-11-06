High School football playoff scores, Round 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the scores from round two of the IHSA football playoffs involving Rockford area teams from this weekend.

7A

Hononegah 31 Pekin 28

6A

Lake Forest 13 Harlem 8

5A

Oak Park Fenwick 24 Boylan 14

Sycamore 34 Glenbard South 0

Chicago St. Patrick 21 Rochelle 14

4A

Richmond Burton 56 Stillman Valley 6

Genoa-Kingston 27 Wheaton St. Francis 3

3A

Byron 34 Lisle Sr. 14

Elmhurst IC Catholic 35 DuPec 12

2A

Wilmington 55 Sterling Newman 14

1A

Lena-Winslow 38 Forreston 8

Fulton 55 Ottawa Marquette 14

8-Man Playoffs

West Central 56 South Beloit 14

Orangeville 48 Martinsville 20

Polo 62 MIlford-Cissna Park 52

Amboy 28 Milledgeville 18