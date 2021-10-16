High School football scores for Friday, October 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football scores from the Rockford area for week 8 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m.)



NIC-10

Hononegah 44 Auburn 12 (Indians clinch at least a share of the NIC-10 championship)

Harlem 37 Belvidere 0 (The Huskies third shutout this season)

Belvidere North 56 Guilford 12

Boylan 56 Freeport 12 (Titans become eligible for the playoffs with their 5th win)

East 1 Jefferson 0 (Jefferson forfeits due to COVID)



BIG NORTHERN

Byron 52 Dixon 35 (Tigers 8-0, clinch at least a share of the BNC championship)

Genoa-Kingston 62 Rockford Christian 0 (Cogs 7-1)

Stillman Valley 21 Rockford Lutheran 20 OT (Cardinals win another thriller, their 7th straight win)

Oregon 29 Rock Falls 25

North Boone 47 Winnebago 10 (Vikings keep playoff hopes alive with their fourth win. Alderman throws

six touchdown passes, Will Doetch returns opening kickoff 99 yards for TD)



NUIC

DuPec 48 Galena 15 (Rivermen clinch at least a share of the NUIC championship)

Lena-Winslow 48 Stockton 6

East Dubuque 22 Dakota 12

Fulton 63 EPC 14

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Forreston (Saturday 3 p.m.)



AREA FOOTBALL

Rochelle 28 Plano 20 (Hubs now 6-2)

Sycamore 50 Woodstock 0

Neuqua Valley 43 DeKalb 14

Richmond-Burton 49 Harvard 0

Marengo 43 Sandwich 21



8-MAN FOOTBALL

South Beloit 28 Farmer City/Blue Ridge 0 (SoBos 5th win…the most at South Beloit since 2003)

Polo 64 Hiawatha 8 (Marcos 8-0)

River Ridge 43 Alden Hebron 30

