High School football scores from the Rockford area for Friday, October 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Here are the high school football scores for Friday night from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watch for highlights weekly on “Overtime” Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39, also rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39…highlights also available at www.mystateline.com.)



NIC-10

Hononegah 14 Belvidere North 9 (Indians 6-0, sole possession of first place)

Harlem 39 Boylan 13 (Huskies 5-1, DeAndre Young 2 kickoff returns for TDs)

East 48 Guilford 13

Freeport 59 Jefferson 8

Auburn 24 Belvidere 0



BIG NORTHERN

Dixon 26 Rockford Lutheran 7

Genoa-Kingston 47 Oregon 0

Stillman Valley 21 North Boone 13 (Cardinals rally from a 13-0 deficit to claim their 5th straight win)

Byron 63 Rock Falls 7 (Tigers 6-0)

Winnebago 69 Rockford Christian 24 (Bago evens its record at 3-3)



NUIC

DUPEC 46 Dakota 0

Galena 41 EPC 40 OT

Fulton 42 Stockton 14

Lena-Winslow 38 Chicago DePaul Prep 27

East Dubuque at Forreston (Saturday at 11 a.m.)



AREA GAMES

Rochelle 41 Marengo 32

Richmond-Burton 42 Sycamore 20

Waubonsie Valley 17 DeKalb 10



8-Man Football

Milledgeville 56 Orangeville 26 (The Missiles shoot down the State’s #1 ranked team)

Aquin 42 South Beloit 22

Amboy 60 Hiawatha 36

Polo 66 River Ridge 6