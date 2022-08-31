ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–After one week of high school football there’s been some movement in the AP state rankings with our local teams. A couple have cracked the top ten in their class. Others have moved up a bit, and one has dropped a few notches.
Hononegah just missed the top ten in Class 7A. Following is a look at the teams of local interest that are ranked.
Class 6A:
#8 Harlem (up from #10 last week)
Class 5A:
#5 Sycamore (up from #8 last week)
#7 Boylan (same as last week)
#9 Sterling (same as last week)
Class 4A:
#6 Genoa-Kingston (same as last week)
#7 Stillman Valley (unranked last week)
Class 3A:
#5. Byron (down from #1 last week)
#9. Du-Pec (unranked last week)
Class 2A:
#9 Sterling Newman (unranked last week)
Class 1A:
#1 Lena-Winslow (same as last week)
#5 Forreston (up from #6 last week)
#7 Fulton (up from #8 last week)