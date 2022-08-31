ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–After one week of high school football there’s been some movement in the AP state rankings with our local teams. A couple have cracked the top ten in their class. Others have moved up a bit, and one has dropped a few notches.

Hononegah just missed the top ten in Class 7A. Following is a look at the teams of local interest that are ranked.

Class 6A:

#8 Harlem (up from #10 last week)

Class 5A:

#5 Sycamore (up from #8 last week)

#7 Boylan (same as last week)

#9 Sterling (same as last week)

Class 4A:

#6 Genoa-Kingston (same as last week)

#7 Stillman Valley (unranked last week)

Class 3A:

#5. Byron (down from #1 last week)

#9. Du-Pec (unranked last week)

Class 2A:

#9 Sterling Newman (unranked last week)

Class 1A:

#1 Lena-Winslow (same as last week)

#5 Forreston (up from #6 last week)

#7 Fulton (up from #8 last week)