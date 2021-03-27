Hoffman leads Du-Pec to first win of season over Stockton, 28-6

High School Football

STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Friday night the Durand-Pecatonica Indians traveled to Stockton for a matchup with the Blackhawks. Du-Pec hopped out to an early lead on a touchdown pass from Hunter Hoffman to Gabe Howard to make it 6-0 on the opening drive.

Stockton answered in the second quarter and things were tied at 6-6 going into halftime. Then Hoffman showed why he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the conference leading a touchdown drive that was capped off by Bryce Fitzanko.

The Indians shut out the Blackhawks in the second half and ended up winning big, 28-6, picking up their first win of the season after dropping a heartbreaker to Aquin in Week 1. Stockton falls to 0-2.

