ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-- The Hononegah-Boylan football showdown Saturday at Boylan's Titan Stadium drew a lot of interest. One interested spectator was Boylan graduate and current Green Bay Packer Dean Lowry.

Lowry played on Boylan's back-to-back state championship teams in 2010 and 2011.

In a brief interview we discussed high school football, Dean's reflections on the Boylan-Hononegah rivalry, and we of course talked some Packers, and I got Dean's thoughts on the NFL officially going to a 17-game regular season.

