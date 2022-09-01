MACHESNY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Harlem and Hononegah have won the last two NIC-10 championships in football. They’re both ready to challenge for the championship again this season, and they’re about to challenge each other Friday night at Harlem in our ‘Overtime’ game of the week.



There’s one thing we all can expect when these two teams get together.



“I think when we put us two together Hono and Harlem, I think anything can go,” said Harlem coach Bob Moynihan. “If you look at them, they’ve all been nail-bitters.”



“I’m expecting a dogfight,” said Harlem receiver/defensive back DeAndre Young. I’m expecting a matchup. I’m expecting hard hits.”



It was all of that last year in week one when Hononegah squeaked out a 14-6 win over the Huskies in Rockton. In that game, Hononegah blitzed Harlem quarterback Austin Redmon relentlessly.



Is Redmon anticipating seeing the same thing Friday night?

“Yea, I’m ready to step up and take a hit.”



Both teams posted wins last week in solid, but not great performances by their standards. Hononegah jumped out to a big early lead on Jefferson and then watched the J-Hawks make it a bit of a game, before the Indians won 35-22. Three turnovers and 12 penalties plagued the Indians, and the defense, with only two returning starters, showed its inexperience at times.



“Defensively we held our own early on,” said Zimmerman. “Then we had some miscues later. So, I think that our inexperience starting at the varsity level, it caught up to us.”



The Indians had their purple and gold scrimmage the two weeks ago cancelled by a lightning storm. Losing that tune-up might have contributed to some of their mistakes against the J-Hawks.



Harlem defeated Auburn 21-12 last week. The Huskies’ defense scored on a pick-six, and the special teams scored on a kick return. Those two units matched the offense which put only one touchdown on the board.



“It was just a missed assignment here, a missed assignment there, just cleaning up stuff,” said Moynihan.



“I wouldn’t say there’s any concern (about the offense),” said Redmon. “I definitely think we’re going to step it up again this week.”



Harlem’s defense was impressive against Auburn. The Huskies had eight sacks and four interceptions.



“Their defense is tenacious,” said Zimmerman.”



“Our defense is going to show up like we did last week and last year,” said Harlem linebacker Ben Larsen. “Our defense can definitely be one of the top in the state.



Friday night that defense will face a Hononegah offense that had five different players score last week. Zimmerman took satisfaction in that.



“For us to come out of the game scoring 35 points with five different people, that was tremendous.”



“We’re all ready for this game,” said Larsen.



NOTE: Catch the highlights Friday night on ‘Overtime’ with Scott Leber and Regan Holgate at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.