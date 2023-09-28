ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan and Hononegah currently share the top spot in the NIC-10 this football season at 5-0. They’re set to meet Friday night at Titan Stadium. This has become the best rivalry in the NIC-10 over the past decade plus. Here’s a little reminder just how good it has been.



Since 2013 these two schools have won or shared the NIC-10 championship eight times, four-times each. Over the last ten years they’ve split their head-to-head meetings down the middle, five wins each. Out of those ten games, three have been decided by one point, one was decided by two points, and another was decided by three points.



There was this thriller back in 2013. Boylan trailed the Indians 21-0 at halftime, but the Titans came roaring back for a 35-34 win. The Titans took advantage of five turnovers including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Sam McGuire scored the game-winning touchdown for the Titans.



The next year 2014 produced the exact same final score of 35-34, only that time Hononegah won. Sam Ballano rushed for 161 yards and five touchdowns for the Indians including the game-winning touchdown. That snapped Boylan’s 75-game regular season winning streak.



In 2015 it was another one-point game. That time Chase Miller’s 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gave the Indians a 15-14 win.



The 2016 game provided this memorable moment. Current Boylan assistant coach Noah Hickcox, a defensive lineman then, came up with a pick-six for the Titans. That coming only two days after Hickcox’s father passed away suddenly. Boylan won that game 17-14.



There was another classic two years ago, in the 2021 season. Hononegah’s defense held the Titans to only four first down, and Bryce Goodwine’s foot was the other key to this game. Goodwine booted three field goals including a 36-yarder with one second to play to give Hononegah a 16-14 win.



Boylan won last year’s game 33-13. Rasheed Johnson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and it was all Titans. Boylan went on to win the conference championship.



The two teams are currently 5-0 and leading the NIC-10. They’ll continue their rivalry Friday night at Boylan’s Titan Stadium. Watch for the highlights and analysis on “Overtime” Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.



