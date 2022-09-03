ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Perhaps no one is happier to be out on football fields and practice fields this year than Hononegah offensive line coach Andy Trice is. He has come a long way over the past 15 months since battling Colon Cancer.



Coach Trice spends most practices observing and instructing from a golf cart, because he has balance issues walking, but he’s come a long way.



“I’m feeling much better than I was 14 months ago with all the health issues I had.”



Trice learned Memorial Day weekend in 2021 that he had colon cancer.



“I was given a five percent chance to live when everything first happened back in June. I was given a five percent chance to live. I had a procedure done, and they removed the cancerous area.”



Shortly after that Trice suffered a pair of mini strokes.



“There were four different things, health, life-threatening things that I went through.”



The Beloit Health Care System and Trice’s wife Vicky and his children became the team that helped Trice pull through.



“I promised Vicky….she would come up to me in the hospital and say, ‘you’ve got to find a way back. It’s too early for you to go.”



She was right, and that 5 percent survival figure is history now.



I had a CT scan just recently, and I am now cancer free.”



Football has been part of Trice’s life going back to his days as an offensive tackle at Joliet Central High School and at Eastern Illinois University. He graduated from Eastern in 1977. He has been coaching at the college and high school levels ever since at Beloit College, Beloit Memorial High School, South Beloit High School and Hononegah.



After being basically homebound much of the last year, it means everything for Trice to be able to be out in the fresh air attending practices again with his players.



“It’s great. I’ve missed that feeling. I want to be out here and help kids have a good football experience.”



“To be able to see him back out here whether it’s walking around with a cane or whether it’s on the golf cart, we’re just happy to see his face out here,” said Hononegah head football coach Brian Zimmerman. “We came so close to losing the guy, and it just means the world to everybody here.”



“I’ve had a lot of support from a lot of friends from the area and throughout the country, teammates from college and former students,” said Trice. “It’s been overwhelming the great amount of love I’ve received and caring. That has helped throughout this journey”





