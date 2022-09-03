MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A NIC-10 showdown between the past two conference champions turned from a sloppy, defensive affair in the first half into an offensive explosion in the second half Friday night in Machesney Park in our ‘Overtime’ Game of the Week.’ Hononegah liked the final result knocking off Harlem 38-28.



Hononegah jumped out to a 17-0 lead, but Harlem scored a touchdown right before halftime on a long touchdown reception by DeAndre Young making it 17-7.



In the third quarter Harlem quarterback Austin Redmon connected with Kelton Busekros for a touchdown pulling the Huskies with in 17-14. From that point it was one big play after another. Young had an 81 yard touchdown receptions. Sophomore Jahmani Muhammad returned a kickoff 91 yards for another Harlem touchdown.



But Hononegah’s offense counterpunched with touchdown receptions by Isaiah Houi and Jacob Scaduto, and running back Luke Poppe scored on a touchdown run with 6:02 to play to pretty much put this game away for Hononegah.



The Indians move to 2-0 on the season, Harlem sits at 1-1.

For highlights watch the media player above.