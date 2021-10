ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a battle of two undefeated NIC-10 teams on Friday night for the Week 6 Game of the Week as the Belvidere North Blue Thunder were on the road taking on the Hononegah Indians.

A late offensive drive from North was halted inside the five-yard line, allowing the Indians to hang on for the 14-9 win.

Hononegah (6-0) takes sole possession of first place in the conference over Belvidere North (5-1)