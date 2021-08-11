Hononegah likely to be a top contender in the NIC-10

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Winning football seasons are expected at Hononegah. The Indians haven’t had a losing season since since 2003. There’s every reason to believe there will be plenty of wins to celebrate there this fall.



In the shortened spring season the Indians exploded out of the gate scoring 111 points in their first two games against Belvidere North and Auburn. The Indians later put up 52 points on Freeport. Expect this bunch on offense to also spend a lot of time in the end zone.



“We’ve got experience at quarterback and running back, and we’ve got our offensive line back, so I’m very optimistic we can maintain that hopefully this season,” said head coach Brian Zimmerman.



Bryce Goodwine is back at one running back spot giving the Indians a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball. Stuart Hale is also back. He scored five touchdowns in the short spring season. Isaac Whisenand is returning at quarterback. He was the NIC-10’s second leading passer in the spring.



“As a junior last year coming in, he had a little bit to prove,” said Zimmerman. “He had some question marks. I think this summer it was just about getting through that, becoming a leader, a more polished leader.”



Whisenand spent the summer traveling to football camps getting better.



“All I can say is I’ve been everywhere in the Midwest. Any camp that was available I went to. I know the Midwest now like the back of my hand. Eight hours in the car was nothing.”



The Indians offense isn’t just set at the skill positions, the offensive line is back intact and big with Jacob Klink, Zachary Vosberg, Connor Thorne, Clayton Walls and Colton Heinrich. Their average weight is 303 pounds.



On defense the Indians are also set on the line. They have two first-team all-conference players returning, Alex Escamilla and Aiden Peters. Peters on the interior and Escamilla on the outside complement each other.



“It’s just nice to have someone really good you can rely on to help make a good play for you,” said Peters.



Dylan Sales gives Hononegah a returning first team all-conference linebacker, and the Indians have experience in the secondary with Goodwine and Karsten Nordlie.