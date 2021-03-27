Hononegah rolls past Auburn for second straight blowout win

High School Football

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After Week 1 of NIC-10 games, the Hononegah Indians looked like the top-dogs in the conference after stomping Belvidere North 61-0. In Week 2, they hosted the Auburn Knights at Wyeth Stadium.

On the first play of the game, Hononegah continued right where they left off with running back Bryce Goodwine taking the opening kickoff to the end zone.

Junior Quarterback Isaac Whisenand then floated a touchdown pass to his 6-foot-7 Illinois State University-commit, tight end Jarrett Strate-Lutzow. After the first quarter, Hononegah led 27-0.

The Indians kept on rolling with the 50-0 win over Auburn.

