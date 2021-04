FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Freeport Pretzels are one of a few teams in the NIC-10 to play a full six game schedule this season, one of those select few teams does not include the Hononegah Indians who were sidelined for two games.

On Friday night those two teams met at Pretzel Stadium for the final game of the season. Hononegah came out firing on all cylinders and scored at will in a 52-7 rout of Freeport. Hononegah finishes 3-2, Freeport slips to 3-3.