ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah has played crisp baseball the last two seasons. Wednesday was the exception. The Indians lost 8-5 to McHenry at the 4A Algonquin Jacobs Sectional in a semifinal game.

Indians pitchers walked seven batters. The Indians also committed three errors, and their normally potent bats produced only one extra base hit, a seventh inning RBI double by Austin Dresser.

Bryce Goodwine was Hononegah’s starting pitcher. He had control issues. Goodwine walked five batters in less than three innings, and after walking three consecutive batters in the third inning he was relieved by Bowen Smith.

McHenry jumped out to an 8-0 lead before some control issues by McHenry starting pitcher Kyle Kaempf opened the door for Hononegah. Back-to-back bases loaded walks brought in a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Dylan Sayles added an RBI single, and a fourth run scored on a fielders’ choice. That made it 8-4. The Indians got their final run in the bottom of the 7th on the double by Dresser.

Hononegah finishes the season with a record of 22-4.