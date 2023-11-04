ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah’s football team shows no signs of letting up in the postseason after rolling through the NIC-10 during the regular season. The Indians posted their second straight dominating win in Class 7A Saturday afternoon shutting out Willowbrook 44-0.

Isaiah Houi ignited the Indians early with a leaping one-handed catch. He then added a 46-yard touchdown off a short pass from Cole Warren. Houi followed that up in the second quarter by fielding a punt and returning that 49-yards for a touchdown.

Warren completed 7 of 12 passes for 124 yards. He also threw a second touchdown pass to Joe Melcher that covered nine yards. Warren also ran for a five-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Caven Colwell also made his mark rushing for a 31-yard touchdown, and Brayden Lane added a splash play in the third quarter when he returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. Lane later scored on a two-yard touchdown run.

Hononegah’s Legion of Doom defense also did its job harrassing Willowbrook quarterback Arthur Palicki. He completed only 8 of 38 passes. Hononegah’s defense recorded its first shutout of the season.

With the win, the Indians are 11-0. They will have their third consecutive home playoff game next Saturday at 1 p.m. when Batavia (10-1) comes to Kelsey Field in Rockton.

