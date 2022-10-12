ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week.



Class 7A

No teams listed



Class 6A

#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8



Class 5A

#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2

#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8

#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9



Class 4A

#6 Stillman Valley (7-0) last week #6



Class 3A

#4 Byron (6-1)

Du-Pec (5-2) unranked but receives 2 votes



Class 2A

No local teams ranked



Class 1A

#1 Lena-Winslow (7-0) last week #1

#7 Fulton (5-2) last week #8