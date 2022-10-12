ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week.
Class 7A
No teams listed
Class 6A
#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8
Class 5A
#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2
#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8
#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9
Class 4A
#6 Stillman Valley (7-0) last week #6
Class 3A
#4 Byron (6-1)
Du-Pec (5-2) unranked but receives 2 votes
Class 2A
No local teams ranked
Class 1A
#1 Lena-Winslow (7-0) last week #1
#7 Fulton (5-2) last week #8
