ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the newly released high school football rankings in Illinois for our Rockford area teams from the AP released Wednesday, September 21 through four weeks of the season.

Class 7A

#10 Honononegah (4-0)

Class 6A

No local teams ranked. Belvidere North (3-1) received one vote.

Class 5A

#4 Sycamore (4-0)

#10 Sterling (3-1)

Boylan received 5 votes

Class 4A

#6 Stillman Valley (4-0)

#9 Genoa-Kingston (3-1)

Class 3A

#5 Byron (3-1)

Du-Pec (3-1) received 4 votes, not ranked in top ten.

Class 2A

No local teams ranked or receiving votes

Class 1A

#1 Lena-Winslow (4-0)

#6 Fulton (3-1)

Forreston received 6 votes, Dakota received 1 vote