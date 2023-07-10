ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The high school football season is just around the corner. The IHSA has released all of the schedules for the upcoming season which will open the final full week of August.



You might recall last year due to the shortage of officials, all of the NIC-10 teams agreed to play their opening games on Saturday. This year the opening weekend will have a more traditional look for the NIC-10 with three of the five games being played on Friday night. One involving Belvidere and Guilford will be played on Thursday, August 24th. Another will be played Saturday afternoon.



Following is a look at the week one schedules involving our Rockford Area teams.



NIC-10 (Week 1)

Thursday, August 24

Guilford at Belvidere 7:00

Friday, August 25

Harlem at Auburn 7:00

Boylan at East 7:15

Jefferson at Hononegah 7:15

Saturday, August 26

Belvidere North at Freeport Noon



BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE (WEEK 1)

Friday, August 25

Rock Falls at Byron 7:00

Dixon at Stillman Valley 7:00

Genoa-Kingston at Rockford Christian 7:00

North Boone at Oregon 7:00

Winnebago at Rockford Lutheran 7:00



NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE (WEEK 1)

Friday, August 25

Fulton at Forreston 7:00

Galena at Eastland-Pearl City 7:00

West Carroll at Lena-Winslow 7:00

Stockton at Du-Pec 7:00

Saturday, August 26

Dakota at Fisher 1:00



AREA 11-MAN GAMES

Friday, August 25

Rochelle at Woodstock 7:00

Lisle Sr. at Harvard 7:00

Marengo at Evergreen Park 7:00

DeKalb at Sycamore 7:00

Hiawatha at South Beloit 7:00



8-MAN FOOTBALL

Friday, August 25

Christian Life at Alden-Hebron 7:00

Hiawatha at South Beloit 7:00

Decatur Unity Christian at Amboy 6:00

River Ridge at Milledgeville 7:00

Polo at Peoria Heights 7:00

Saturday, August 26

AFC at Orangeville 1:00