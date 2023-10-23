ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The first round of the IHSA football playoffs is set along with the opening round of the Illinois 8-man football playoffs. Here is list of when our local teams of interest will be playing this weekend compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Watch “Overtime” Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for more in-depth coverage of the playoffs.)

7A

#24 Machesney Park (Harlem) (6-3) at #9 Lombard (Glenbard East) (8-1) Friday 7pm

#31 Rockford (Auburn) (5-4) at #2 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0) Sat. 1pm



6A

#13 Chicago (Amundsen) (6-3) at #4 Belvidere (North) (7-2) Friday 7:15pm

5A

#9 Rochelle (7-2) at #8 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2) Friday 7:30pm

#12 Evergreen Park (6-3) at #5 Sycamore (H.S.) (8-1) Friday 7pm

4A

#15 Chicago (Phillips) (5-4) at #2 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (8-1) Saturday 1pm

#14 Plano (5-4) at #3 Dixon (H.S.) (8-1) Friday 7pm



3A

#16 Chicago (Noble/Hansberry) (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0) Saturday 1pm

#13 Stillman Valley (5-4) vs. #4 Chicago (Noble/Johnson) (8-1) Friday 7pm

#12 Oregon (5-4) at #5 Du-Pec (7-2) Saturday 1pm

#10 Monmouth (M.-Roseville) (5-4) at #7 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (6-3) Friday 7pm



1A

#16 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #1 Lena (L.-Winslow) (9-0) Saturday 2pm

#9 Ottawa (Marquette) (7-2) at #8 Forreston (7-2) Fri. 7pm

#12 Fulton (H.S.) (6-3) at #5 Morrison (8-1) Sat. 1pm

#10 Oneida (ROWVA) [Coop] (7-2) at #7 Sterling Newman (7-2) Saturday 1pm



8-Man

#11 West Prairie at #6 Polo Friday 7pm

#14 Orangeville at #3 Milledgeville Friday 7pm

#10 South Beloit at #7 Flanagan Friday 7pm

#15 Hiawatha at #2 Amboy Saturday 2pm





