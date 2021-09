ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Hononegah Indians further cemented their number one status in the NIC-10 conference, knocking off the East E-Rabs 37-8 in a rematch of last year’s conference championship. Hononegah senior quarterback Isaac Whisenand also returned to his starting role after a two-week absense. The Indians defense is for real and they shut down a lightning quick East run-game.