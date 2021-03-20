Injured Le-Win Panthers drop opener to Princeton, 35-14

PRINCETON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The last time the Lena-Winslow Panthers took the field they were winning another state championship. This year there won’t be playoff games to shoot for, but some people were calling the Panthers’ opening game a ‘state championship’ of sorts.

Le-Win was on the road at Princeton for Friday’s opener. The Panthers come in as the number one team in Class 1A, and the Tigers of Princeton come in second in state in the larger Class 3A.

Le-Win’s star offensive tackle and Iowa Hawkeye commit Gennings Dunker was a no-go in this one with a fracture in his right foot.

Not only were they without their 6’6″ 315-lb lineman, during the first half of the game junior running back Marey Roby got rolled up underneath a couple defenders and was sidelined the rest of the game with a wrap around his ankle.

The Panthers jumped out ahead early in the first quarter, but quickly Princeton’s offense got settled in behind running back Ronde Worrels, who is committed to Northern Illinois University.

When the game went final, Princeton came out on top,