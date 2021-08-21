Isaac Reber, Daniel Dominguez lead by example for next wave of Oregon Hawks players

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the Oregon Hawks, the 2021 season is about looking towards the future. And they have two great role models in seniors Isaac Reber and Daniel Dominguez to help guide the way.

“I think Daniel and Isaac are some of the best leaders that I’ve had in the last five years,” said head coach Nick Schneiderman. “They’ve excelled both verbally and just by example. Hopefully the younger classes below them can realize that the hard work will pay off and when you put your time into it, you’ll be rewarded.”

With six total seniors, Reber and Dominguez make up one third of the entire class on the roster.

“Oh yeah, we’ve got a big young team,” said Reber. “We’ve got like 28 freshman so we’ve got a big class down there and there are a lot of kids so that’s pretty exciting.”

For them, they know their legacy may not be about wins and losses, but rather about the impact they make on the next wave of athletes.

“Honestly I just want to all the younger classmen know their ability, are stronger, faster, and know more about the game of football and to make our future hawks even better,” Dominguez said.

“Just come out here and lead these kids and show them the right way,” said Reber. “We just like to run practice with everybody focused up, just try to make practice the best part of these kids day and just have some fun out here.”

If there’s one thing about head coach Nick Schneiderman, he’s always putting a positive spin on things, particularly any challenges that may rise from a lack of experience this season.

“The kids that we’ve got, they’re keepers,” said Schneiderman. “We’ll keep those kids no matter what. It just gives our junior class, our sophomore class a chance to play. They’re just ready to hit somebody else besides themselves.”