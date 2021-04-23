James Cooper Jr. cements legacy as Harlem wins first NIC-10 championship since ’97

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies faced the East E-Rabs for the NIC-10 championship on Friday night. The Huskies hadn’t won the conference since 1997, and the E-Rabs hadn’t since 1978.

Harlem is led by standout senior quarterback James Cooper Jr., who became the conference’s all-time leader in passing yards earlier this season against Hononegah. If there was a question as to Cooper being the conference’s best quarterback of all time, he silenced any critics with five touchdown passes.

Cooper, and his talented group of receivers, has been the storyline all season for Harlem and they capped off their perfect 6-0 season Friday night with a conference title, defeating East 48-8.