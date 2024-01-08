STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stillman Valley girls’ basketball team didn’t have a case of the Monday Blues Monday night. Far from it. The Cardinals dominated Woodstock North 69-31 and in the process one of the Cardinals made school history.

Senior center Mya Janssen grabbed the 1,287th rebound of her career. That broke the all-time school record that had been held by Macy Weaver. Janssen also finished this game with 13 points. Junior Taylor Davidson led Stillman with 29 points and junior Amelia Dunseth added 11.

Stillman Valley improved its overall record to 17-4. For highlights, watch the media player.