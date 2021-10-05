Jefferson football team goes into quarantine, game off Friday with Auburn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –There will be only four NIC-10 football games Friday night instead of the usual five. The Jefferson J-Hawks have gone into quarantine and they have been forced to cancel/forfeit their game with Auburn.



Jefferson athletic director Darrin Sisk sent out the following message to WTVO/WQRF:



“We are following guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department to quarantine the majority of

the Jefferson High School football team after learning about two positive COVID-19 cases within our program. Because of that, we will unfortunately forfeit this Friday’s game against Auburn High School.

Our student athletes and coaches are disappointed. We are looking forward to continuing our season next week.”



Jefferson is scheduled to play East next Friday. With the forfeit Jefferson’s record will dip to 0-7. Auburn picks up its third win.



This is the first varsity NIC-10 football game this fall that has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Several games were cancelled during the spring football season.

