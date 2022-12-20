ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The NIC-10’s leading receiver this fall has decided to become an NIU Huskie. Jefferson senior Tyler Gaines announced on his twitter account Tuesday evening that he has committed to NIU.

Gaines received a letter from NIU in November admitting him to the university. Then it was just a matter of Gaines making up his mind if he would accept it.

This past season he set a pair of Jefferson school records for most receptions in a single season (50) and most touchdown receptions (12). He also led the NIC-10 with 741 yards receiving. Gaines’ combination of athleticism and his 6’3 frame make him an intriguing prospect at the college level.

Gaines also is an excellent student. He has a 3.5 GPA at Jefferson.