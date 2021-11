SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The South Beloit Sobos (6-5) should be proud of a remarkable first season under head coach Jim Morrow. The last time the Sobos had six wins came when they won the program’s only State Championship back in 2003.

On Saturday, they hosted West Central (9-2), their first home playoff game in nearly 20 years. But at the end of the day, they Sobos fell short and lost to West Central 56-14.