FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a 1A rematch between the Lena-Winslow Panthers (9-2) and the Forreston Cardinals (8-3) from the final week of the regular season, Le-Win got their revenge from two weeks ago. The Panthers stepped up their offense on Saturday and routed Forreston 38-8.

Celebrating his 18th birthday on Saturday, Le-Win senior Marey Roby scored four times in the Panthers playoff victory.