Le-Win knows there’s no do-overs when it comes to state championships games

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –A Thanksgiving weekend tradition for Lena-Winslow’s football team means playing for a state championship. This Friday morning the Panthers will play in a championship game for the fifth time in 12 years.



They’ll take on Carrollton for the 1A title in DeKalb. The Panthers are 4-4 in these championship games. Their last title came only two years ago. Several of the players on the team this year suited up that day. Three of them were starters in that game.



Head coach Ric Arand has been around for all four previous championships. He knows the range of emotions that go into this week and this game.



“It’s a little bit different of a week. I think you really feel the pressure,” said Arand. “You don’t want to let anybody down. You’ve made it this far. You don’t want to screw up on Friday. You want to make sure that you dot your “I”s, cross your “T”s all that stuff because there is no doover. So you want to make sure that you have everything exactly like you think it should be because I don’t want to cheat our kids out of this experience.”



That 1A game will kickoff at 10 a.m. Friday.