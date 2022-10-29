LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Lena-Winslow Panthers rolled through the regular season going 9-0. They continued that into the playoffs Saturday by crushing Chicago Richards 48-6 in 1A action.



Nick Inden returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The Panthers went on to put up 34 points on the board in the first quarter. By the start of the second quarter the game was so out of hand that the coaching staff of Chicago Richards requested that they play only eight-minute quarters the rest of the way.



Those short quarters combined with a running clock kept the final score from being far more lopsided, plus the Panthers began substituting in backups with five minutes to play in the first quarter.



For highlights watch the media player above.