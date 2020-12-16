Le-Win’s Gennings Dunker set to sign with the Hawkeyes

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Wednesday kicks off a new signing period for high school athletes to sign National Letters of Intent with colleges. The biggest one in the Rockford area will be Lena-Winslow football player Gennings Dunker.

Dunker is the big two-way lineman for the Panthers. He received All-State Honorable Mention honors last year while helping the Panthers win their fourth state championship. He’s known well over a year where he’ll play college football. He’s going to be an Iowa Hawkeye. There he’ll be reunited with his former Lena-Winslow teammate Isaiah Bruce.

Dunker was discovered by Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz when Ferentz visited Lena-Winslow to recruit Bruce.

“Kirk Ferentz and coach (Seth) Wallace came to the school to check on Brucey and then noticed me in the hallway and how big I was,” said Dunker in a phone interview. “They came and talked to me and that’s kind of how it started.”

(Scott) Are you still pinching yourself that you’re going to be going to a Big Ten school?

(Dunker) “Yea it’s pretty awesome.”

The Iowa coaches see a future for Dunker on the offensive line. The Hawkeyes have produced their share of great offensive lineman during the Ferentz era. Most recently Tristan Wirfs who was taken in the first round of the NFL Draft this past April by the Buccaneers.

Dunker is impressed by the Hawkeyes track record of success and again what they’ve done this season going 6-2 and winning their last six games.

“I hope they replicate their success and hopefully I can have some of that for myself too.”

Some high school seniors will be passing on the upcoming spring football season in Illinois. Some have already enrolled in college, others don’t want to risk injury. Dunker assures me if there is a high school season starting in March we will seem him in a Lena-Winslow uniform again.

“Yea, I’m definitely still going to play if we have a season. I’ve got a lot of things to work on. I’ve got to get stronger. I’ve got to get faster. I’ve got to get better footwork, but I mean I’m just going to work on it one day at a time.”

When Dunker gets to Iowa that’ll make three local guys on the Hawkeyes. Dunker, Bruce and Byron’s Tyler Elsbury who, like Bruce, is currently a true freshman for the Hawkeyes.