LENA, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) –Aurora Christian is known for making deep runs in the IHSA playoffs. Not this year. The Lena-Winslow Panthers saw to that Saturday afternoon by blowing out the Eagles 54-7.
Lena-Winslow improves to 8-2 on the season. For highlights click on the media player.
Lena-Winslow dismantles Aurora Christian
