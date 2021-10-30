Lena-Winslow dismantles Aurora Christian

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LENA, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) –Aurora Christian is known for making deep runs in the IHSA playoffs. Not this year. The Lena-Winslow Panthers saw to that Saturday afternoon by blowing out the Eagles 54-7.

Lena-Winslow improves to 8-2 on the season. For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories