Lena-Winslow picks up first win of season topping Orangeville, 22-12

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Freeport’s Pretzel Stadium was home to Lena-Winslow as they hosted the Orangeville Broncos Saturday morning. Le-Win was looking for their first win of the season after falling to one of the top teams in Class 3A last week, Princeton Tigers.

Junior running back Marey Roby had successful surgery on his foot earlier in the week and will be out for the remainder of the season, but was on the sidelines to support his team.

His replacement Ethan Fye had a big game taking the handoff to the right, getting the outside, breaking a tackle, and hauling 55 yards for the score.

Lena-Winslow improved to 1-1 with the 22-12 victory over Orangeville.