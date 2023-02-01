LENA, Ill. (WTVO)-Lena-Winslow continues to be the small school that produces big time football players. Another Panther is headed to the Big Ten Conference.

All-State defensive tackle Henry Engel has committed to the University of Illinois. Engel tells me he’ll be a preferred walk on. He’ll have an opportunity to earn a scholarship once he arrives on campus and proves himself.

Engel’s physical play on both lines helped the Panthers win another 1A state championship last football season. Engel says he’ll hold a signing ceremony next week.