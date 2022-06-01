LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–With schools wrapping up and the summer season here, it’s going to be a busy time for high school football players. They’ll be traveling to camps and to combines. These events are huge for football players to continue the learning process and to get their names out there to college coaches. One of these camps was held this past Sunday night in Loves Park at the Indoor Sports Center at Mercyhealth Sportscore2.



More than 120 football players showed up for the Top Performers Northern Illinois College Exposure Camp. They were put through a number of tests measuring their broad jump, their vertical jump, their ability to change directions and their speed.



The camp director was Tim Bailey, the top trainer for Mercyhealth Top Performers. “You know the passion that I have for the city here in Rockford and these kids. I’m just trying to get them on the right path to, if they have a shot at that next level, they do so.”



Zybek Sports partnered with the camp to serve as the official timer. “For the last 12 years I’ve been the guy at the NFL Scouting Combine,” said Mike Weinstein the founder of Zybek Sports. “The way we’ve been measuring the 40-yard dash is exactly what we just did here.”



Zybek’s timing system is second to none. That’s why the NFL relies on it. It’s all computerized. Players wear wrist bands with RFD chips in them that identify each athlete. The timing clock starts when they start, and the clock stops when they stop it by crossing the finish line.



“What Zybek Sports has been doing is rebranding the combine to become the standardized athlete test. The SAT,” saidWeinstein.



Think of it like the academic SAT tests that high school students take. Tests that are standard across the nation that allow students to see how they stack up against other students. Tests with data that can be shared with colleges. That’s how the data from this camp and others are used. Within 24 hours of this combine these athletes will receive their results, and they can share those with college coaches.



“So every athlete here has done the exact same test that we’ve done for over 100,000 athletes now,” said Weinstein. “So, we can show every athlete by position, by graduation year how they stack up against all the other athletes we’ve done around the nation.”



So did any of our local kids catch Weinstein’s eye?



“There are some very, very impressive athletes here, and I’m not just saying that because I’m on camera with you. There are some impressive athletes.”



Camp director Tim Bailey will share some of the data gathered here with college coaches, but it’s up to the athletes to use their own data to promote themselves on social media and the internet. That’s why the main message of Zybek Sports is “It’s on you.”



“It was definitely worth it,” said Hononegah quarterback and camp participant Cole Warren. “I’m so curious. I just want to see where I stack up right now and see what level I’m competing with right now.”



Belvidere North linebacker Nick Winters is another athlete who says he got a lot out of the camp.



“I’m trying to get out this summer, get to as many camps as possible, so I saw a local one and decided I had to hit it. Just make sure I get myself out there as much as I can.”



Bailey says the camp can only help our local athletes. “I think the more we do, the more data we can collect, the more we can get in front of kids and expose the kids and produce scouting reports on these kids, getting those scouting reports over to those colleges that are actually part of this event it’s going to help.”





